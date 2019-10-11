Edo APC raises c’ttee to investigate, sanction activities of EPM members

…passes vote of confidence on Obaseki’s govt

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State has set up a committee to investigate and sanction actions of members of the rogue group, Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), whose activities have been described as ‘divisive and unconstitutional.’

The state party chapter drew the battle line against the Edo People Movement (EPM) and its members, after an emergency meeting of its Executive Committee.

In a statement by its Assistant State Secretary, Anthony Ikuenobe, the party also passed an implicit vote of confidence on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his government.

Ikuenobe said the decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the party’s State Executive Committee held at the APC Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The State APC, however, congratulated the governor for the coveted award of “The Best Performing Governor in Education in Nigeria” by the National Union of Teachers (NUT).

The statement reads, “At the emergency meeting of the State Executive Committee of the APC, Edo State, held at the Party Secretariat, and upon a motion by Hon. Timothy Osadolor, State Auditor and duly seconded by Alhaji Abubakar Akokia, Etsako West LGA Party Chairman, the following resolutions were unanimously passed: that the group known as the Edo People Movement (EPM), is a divisive and unconstitutional contraption being a factional or parallel group within the APC which offends Article 21 of the Constitution of the Party.”

They also resolved “That a Committee be set up immediately to deal with cases related to the activities of the said group and make appropriate recommendations to the State Working Committee for necessary action.”

The statement further adds: “ A note of implicit confidence is passed on the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his Government for the good work they have been doing in the State, while also congratulating him for the coveted award of “The Best Performing Governor in Education in Nigeria” by the National Union of Teachers (NUT).

“A vote of confidence in the ward, Local Government and State Executive Committees of All Progressives Congress in the State.”