Dame Abimbola Fashola Commissions Jandor Foundation

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Wife of the Minister of Works and Housing, Dame Abimbola Emmanuella Fashola, recently commissioned the Jandor Foundation Office Complex.

Fashola who extolled the efforts of the CEO and founder of Jandor Foundation, Mr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, said the foundation is geared towards empowering and touching the lives of the less privileged within the state.

Some of the numerous accomplished projects channeled towards such include the donation of an ICT centre accessible to 16 riverine communities in Ojo Local Government Area, annual scholarship for 40 indigent students across 57 local governments development areas in Lagos State.

The Jandor Foundation also provided school writing materials to public schools in Lagos East Senatorial Districts; Epe, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu Local Government Areas, as well as sponsored the annual U-14 Grassroot Soccer Competition in Lagos State.

In addition to different community tours and empowerment programme in various local governments areas in the state, over a hundred artisans and women have benefited from the foundation’s efforts to develop and empower Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion.

She attested to the fact Adediran had come a long way in achieving this great feat though starting from humble beginnings.

She enjoined people to continuously do their best in alleviating the pains of low -income earners and people living in poverty through projects aimed at providing the necessities needed.

She said “Some of us cannot do the magnitude of what is being done here today but we can look around us and help those in need of our assistance.

“Please let’s take a cue from what they are doing, let’s start to sow for those who cannot afford and for those who are sowing, don’t be tired of sowing rather continue because you will surely reap all that you have sown.”

The commissioning witnessed a high turnout of dignitaries and guests who came out to support the foundation as they unveiled its new office complex to the general public.