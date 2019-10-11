CFAO Partners Total, Launches Car Care Solutions in Nigeria

As part of efforts to offer better services to Nigerians, CFAO has partnered Total to launch its first multi-brand, quick service franchise, AutoFast, in Total Retail Network service stations across Nigeria.

The launch event took place at the Total service station, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

AutoFast, which currently has footprints in several African countries, will offer quality and affordable car maintenance and repair services to vehicle users across the country.

Total and CFAO have expressed satisfaction with the partnership.

“We are proud to enter into this partnership with CFAO, a key player in the automotive industry but also a major player on the African continent. This collaboration is a concrete illustration of our desire to be a reference brand recognised for its proximity to its customers and the value it brings to each of them,” said Stanislas Mittelman, Africa Director of Total Marketing and Services.

Total is a multinational energy company operating in more than 130 countries and committed to providing sustainable products and services for its customers.

The Group Managing Director/Country Delegate, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Thomas Pelletier said: “We are proud to partner with Total on this project. CFAO has been in Nigeria for over 116 years and Total Nigeria for over 60 years with Nigeria’s interest at heart. We share similar ideals of offering total customer satisfaction by creating quality products and services. Vehicle users are in for better experience as they can now drive to AutoFast service stations closest to them.”

He noted that: “Customers can now service their vehicles in less than one hour with quality parts from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) through our Winpart distribution brand. This results in significant saving in time, cost and increased car lifespan. Our technicians have gone through different stages of intensive training with efficient modern tools and are ready to serve you in line with international best practices. Total is at the forefront of lubricant technology. Quality and durability are evident in its automotive lubricants and Total’s Quartz 9000, Quartz 7000, Quartz 5000 and Total 4×4 are just perfect for your vehicles.

“CFAO, a renowned distributor of automotive brands in Africa with outstanding aftersales service and Total’s service station strengths across the country will ensure that auto users enjoy better service delivery at their convenience.”