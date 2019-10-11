Abiodun Promises Stakeholders’ Input in 2020 Budget Preparation

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Thursday said comments and recommendations made at the ongoing Town Hall Meetings being held across the three senatorial districts of the state were to be incorporated into the 2020 budget estimates.

Prince Abiodun, who spoke at the Ogun East Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting, which took place at Bisrod Hall, Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, said the move would help his government “achieve a strategic allocation of resources towards the projects and programmes that will have the optimum impact on the people.”

The governor said that in line with the ‘Building Our Future Together Agenda’ of the present administration in the state, government decided to partner with the people in all its activities.

He said that to ensure a broader participation of the people across the state, the present administration decided to decentralise the stakeholders’ meeting, which in the past, usually took place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, with many critical segments of the society unable to attend.

“That situation puts, at a more disadvantage, our women and youths who form the higher percentage of our population and a vital segment for any sustainable development plan.

“In ameliorating these challenges, we have decided to take it a notch higher by organizing the Town Hall Meeting in all the three Senatorial Districts of our dear State.

“We believe that, in doing this, our budget preparation will be more inclusive towards rekindling the hopes of our people and reawakening their confidence in their government.

“Therefore, it strengthens the bond between the government and the people – Government and people becoming the two sides of the same coin, rather than two different entities.

“I assure all that this is not just a talk shop as we will take copious notes of all your comments, recommendations, proposals and even critique, during the interactive session that will follow.

“Your views and inputs will be incorporated into the 2020 Budget estimates and will subsequently manifest in desired outcomes in each of the three senatorial districts,” Prince Abiodun said.

The governor added that some of the projects identified by communities, in reaction to the state government’s demand are to be included in next year’s budget.

He said: “To demonstrate our commitment to this partnership, you will all recall that we requested that our local governments and communities select the primary schools, primary health-centres, and the roads they considered most important to attract immediate attention in each of the 236 wards across our dear State.

“I am delighted to note that some of these primary schools, health-centres and roads will attract immediate intervention, in line with the expressed priorities of the people.

“This is in addition to government’s identified projects that will be spread across the three senatorial districts of our dear State.”

Prince Abiodun appealed to the people of the state and other stakeholders to give maximum support to the government in its avowed commitment to make Ogun State a better place for all.