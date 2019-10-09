Insurgency: N’Assembly Joint Committees to Embark on Tour of Army Formations

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Army has revealed that it would be embarking on a joint committee tour with its Senate counterpart to selected Army formations to acquaint themselves with the challenges being faced by the army in the ongoing war against terror.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdurazak Namdas, disclosed this Wednesday at its naugural meeting, adding that the committee has a huge responsibility placed on its shoulders because Army has the largest component of the Nigerian Armed Forces and it bears the brunt of the nation’s security challenges.

He stressed that the security challenges facing the nation in the last few years is a source of concern to all and requires the committee’s utmost attention, noting that the committee have to be proactive and patriotic while discharging it’s responsibilities.

Namdas stated: “Honourable Members, you will recall that the 2020 Budget proposal was presented yesterday (Tuesday) by Mr. President. We are going to hit the ground running by immediately embark on a joint committee tour with our Senate counterpart to selected Army formations to acquaint ourselves with the challenges faced by our officers and men.

“I believe by taking on-the-spot assesment of the formations, we will be better equipped to appreciate the challenges and acquire the wherewithal to appropriate funds for the Army.”

The committee therefore urged the Army hierarchy to collaborate with other Security agencies by way of sharing intelligence for the purposes of subduing insurgency and other security threats in the country.

Namdas noted that the committee would also collaborate with other security-related committees in the National Assembly for effective oversight and legislative support to the Army.