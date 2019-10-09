APWEN Awards Scholarship to Indigent Female Students

Funmi Ogundare

The Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN) recently visited schools in the Oporozaweiware Village in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State and awarded scholarships to five, out of the 11 indigent girls who won its bridge building experiments.

The winners are Miss Diena Samson and Jessica Jonathan from Okorerenkoko Secondary School; Anity Etifia and Favour Ebiyernitu from Gbaraun Secondary School; and Miss Destiny Brakolu from Ogborun Grammar school.

The students will enjoy scholarship from secondary school to university level courtesy of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro and his wife, Dr. Ebirein.

The scholarship scheme was designed to honour the deputy governor’s wife who is also an engineer. The association also held its 2019 conference/annual general meeting in Asaba with the theme ‘The Dynamics of Environmental Change: Impact of Engineering’.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, the APWEN President, Mrs. Felica Agubata said the importance of the girl-child studying science subjects in school cannot be overemphasised and that the essence of stuying engineering is to be able to solve problems.

In her remarks at the conference, she highlighted