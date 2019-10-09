2023: God Only Knows My Successor, Says Okowa

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has stated the issue of his successor at the expiration of his tenure in 2023 was the least of his worries now. saying whoever would be the next governor of the state was known to God Almighty alone who really crowns kings.

Okowa made this observation during his quarterly media briefing at the Government House Asaba yesterday where he also explained that he was misunderstood when he said that he expected Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state.

He said that his observation was based on the existing zoning formula of the governorship position among the three senatorial zones.

Okowa said: ‘’I’m not God. I cannot give verdict on who becomes Governor. God only has the final say who will be governor. Mine is only an advice and not a verdict.

‘’I only spoke against the backdrop of the existing rotational governorship in the state. We want to ensure there is equity and there is unity in the state. So, it is only God that knows my successor.’’

The governor said that he was delighted and thankful to God at the atmosphere of peace that prevailed in the state despite challenges and assured that his administration would continue to work hard to ensure that the state is peaceful in order to deliver a ‘Stronger Delta.’ .

He said that the team of political appointees he set up since the inception of his second term has gradually settled down to serious work while the State Executive Council was putting finishing touches to the 2020 Budget estimates, which would be presented to the Delta State House of Assembly in November.

The governor warned that the state 2020 budget would be ‘’a contracted budget’’ because of generally shrinking sources of revenue, particularly owing to declining prices of oil in the international market.

Okowa however assured that his administration would adopt stringent measures so that it can continue to deliver good governance to the people.

‘’We are going into 2020 with revenues sources dwindling’’, the governor said. ‘’We hope we will be able to continue to deliver services to our people and concentrate on completion of ongoing projects, rather than commencing new ones.’’

Okowa said that he had no regret appointing his daughter as one of his special aides because she eminently qualified to be appointed into his government.

Okowa said that the introduction of toll gates would be a realistic approach to addressing the spate of failed and failing federal highways in Delta State and across the length and breadth of Nigeria since the Federal Government had made it clear it could not afford to regularly maintain the roads.

He, however, called for strict measures that would ensure that proceeds from tollgates were committed into regular maintenance of federal highways.

He advised that the tollgates should be managed through concession involving trusted companies with strict guidelines and operational arrangement.