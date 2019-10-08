NSIA Introduces Travel Insurance Policy

The NSIA Insurance said it has enlarged its product portfolio through the addition of INSIA Travel Insurance policy. Managing Director of the company, Mrs Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said the introduction of the Travel Insurance product was the company’s response to its commitment to continuously provide value to customers. The product covers: medical services, travel assistance and free medical benefits.

According to her, the medical services package covers medical expenses for sickness and injuries; emergency medical evacuation and repatriation, repatriation of mortal remains to the home country, convalescence expense and dental treatment due to accident.

She said the travel assistance package covers terrorism, catastrophe, loss of passport, travel documents and luggage as well as trip cancellation and legal fees. Also, the free medical package covers delivery of medicines, 24-hour phone assistance, and medical referral to local medical specialist, as well as relay of urgent messages and personal liability to third parties for injury, death or property damage, she added.

According to her, the benefits of NSIA Travel Insurance plan are numerous, key of which is the fact that the policy has worldwide coverage and gives the policy holder a great level of comfort to travel without worry.