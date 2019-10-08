Lack of Capacity, Incompetence, Bane of Nigerian Leadership, Says Gana

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, and Prof. Anya O. Anya have blamed Nigeria’s development challenges on the absence of leadership with capacity and competence.

Gana spoke in Abuja Tuesday while feeding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of the board of the Nigerian Prize for Leadership, while Anya’s position was conveyed in his address at the event.

Gana said if the country had got it right with leadership, Nigeria would not be where it is today. He also urged the legislature in various tiers of government to wake up to their constitutional roles of being true representatives of the people and be watchdogs over the executive.