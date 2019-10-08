IG Charges Police PROs to Reinvent Force’s Image

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has charged public relations officers (PROs) of the Nigeria Police Force to work towards reinventing the image of the Force and negate the impression in the public that she was corrupt.

Adamu spoke in Agulu, a town near Awka in Anambra State, during the opening ceremony of a four-day capacity building workshop for police PROs in Nigeria, which commenced on Tuesday.

The IG, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Mr Tijanni Baba, said the workshop was part of his administration’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of the police PROs to help them manage the image of the Force well.

“Public relations officers have the primary responsibility to manage the image and information dissemination process, towards repositioning the Nigeria Police and changing the uninformed perceptions and faulty narratives about the Nigeria Police Force.

“This is with a view to rebranding the Force, advancing our fortunes, and restoring our primacy within the internal security architecture of the nation.

“It is my expectation that at the end of the workshop, your capacity would have been significantly broadened and your skills sharpened for optimal performance especially in the area of bridging the gap between the police and members of the public and enhancing a people-friendly and community-driven Police Force.

“It is also my expectation that you shall at the end of this programme, imbibe the concept and practice of strategic information management and develop strong critical thinking ability needed to dissect and manage complex public relations challenges in the most professional manner,” the IG said.

According to Adamu, “To a very large extent, the efforts of the FPRO and his team of PPROs across the country have not gone unnoticed by the public. I must therefore, commend you for your efforts which are positively impacting public perception of the Force. However, there is still much work to be done towards correcting the age-long stereotypes about the Force.

“I challenge you not to rest on your oars but maintain optimal professionalism at all times. You must re-invent the image of the Force.”

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who declared open the workshop, said he was glad that the event was brought down to Anambra.

He said his government was not paying lip service to security, and would further demonstrate so this Friday, when he would be launching a security operation code named, Operation Kpochapu, which would be geared towards ensuring security in the state during the months leading to the yuletide and beyond.

“We are not paying lip service to security in Anambra, and our state is the safest state today in Nigeria. On Friday, we shall be launching another security operation, and I’m going to be giving out security vehicles to enhance the work of your men. This vehicles are fitted with security gadgets and are going to be the very first in this part of Africa,” Obiano said.

The workshop was organised for the Force PRO, staff in the office of the Force PRO, 12 zonal PROs and police PROs in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.