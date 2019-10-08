EFCC Arraigns Six Persons for Alleged Internet Fraud in Ibadan 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday arraigned six persons for alleged internet fraud before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

The accused persons include Hammed Muftau Adewale, Hammed Adebola Tobiloba, Olagunju Olayiwola Ojo, Adeagbo Adedeji Rasheed Abiodun, Arowojobe Taoreed Oluwaseun and Babatunde Abdulkudus Akorede.

They were arraigned separately on sundry charges that border on forgery, fake representation, obtaining money under false pretence and internet-related offences and all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges when read to them.

Due to their plea, the EFCC counsel prayed the court for trial dates and order to remand them in prison pending the next adjourned dates for their cases.

Justice Abdulmalik granted the EFCC prayer as she adjourned the cases against Arowojobe, Babatunde and Adewale to October 21, 2019 for trial and/or plea bargain, while ordering that they be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Agodi, Ibadan.

However, the trial and/or plea bargain of Hammed Adebola, Olagunju and Babatunde, was adjourned to October 30 and are also to be remanded at the same prison till the adjourned date.