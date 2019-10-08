Eaton Advocates Increased Adoption of Microgrid

Ugo Aliogo

Eaton Nigeria has called for increased adoption of microgrid in order to meet the energy demands in the country.

Speaking during at an event in Lagos recently, the Country Manager, Eaton Nigeria, Temitayo Awojole, said microgrid was a measure to eliminate costs associated with unexpected power loss; ensure continuous power supply, and facilitate renewable power generation.

He said the utility landscape in Nigeria was constantly evolving, thus requires innovative and sustainable power management options.

He added that with an estimated 4600 power outage hours yearly, Nigerians are heavily reliant on generators which are expensive and not environmentally friendly.

“The utility landscape in Nigeria is constantly evolving, thus requiring innovative and sustainable power management options.

“With an estimated 4600 power outage hours yearly, Nigerians are heavily reliant on generators, which are very expensive and not ecological. Microgrid is the most viable solution.

“Investment in microgrid solutions will be more cost effective overtime, with a projected cost savings of over 40 per cent and a quick return on investment.

“The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) advocates sustainable consumption and production patterns. It is possible for energy to be utilised responsibly. Microgrid adoption will reduce CO2 emission and is better for the environment,” Awojole said.

At the event, Eaton showcased its capabilities, highlighting the company’s Wadeville Microgrid facility in South Africa, and its energy storage project in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The company stated that custom solutions can be developed to meet industry or community needs, and confirmed ongoing plans to provide microgrid support to the Food and Beverage industry and hospitality industry in Nigeria.