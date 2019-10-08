Court Adjourns Pinnacle’s N1bn Suit Against ICPC To Nov 6

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned a suit filed by Pinnacle Communications Ltd (PCL) against the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to November 6, for hearing.

In Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/779/18, Pinnacle is asking the Court to order ICPC to pay damages in the sum of N1billion for unlawfully withholding its money domiciled in Zenith bank without a valid court order.

The matter slated for hearing on Tuesday, could not hold due to the absence of the judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who was said to be away for an official assignment.

Pinnacle in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/779/18, filed on 23rd July 2018, is seeking for “An order for the payment of One billion naira as general, exemplary and punitive damages against the defendants for their unlawful and illegal act”.

The plaintiff wants “A declaration that the act of the 1st defendant (ICPC) in ordering the 2nd defendant (Zenith) to place a “post-no-debit” restrictions on the plaintif’s account with the 2nd defendant without any court order and or any valid court order is ultra vires, unlawful, injurious, unconstitutional and a breach of the plaintiff’s right to its movable property”.

“A declaration that the act of the 2nd defendant (Zenith bank) in placing a “post-no-debit” restrictions on the plaintif’s account number 1012875804 with the 2nd defendant without any court order and or any valid order is unlawful, injurious, unconstitutional and a breach of the plaintiff’s right to its movable property”.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from placing any restrictions on plaintiff’s account with the 2nd defendant without a valid and competent court order.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant from placing any form of restrictions on the plaintiff’s account with the 2nd defendant and or any other bank or financial institution in which the plaintiff maintains any account and or dealings, without a court order and or valid and competent court order.