Buhari Proposes N10.3trn  Budget for 2020

By Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a N10.33 trillion budget proposal for 2020 fiscal year.

This is about N40 billion less than the N10.729 Trillion approved by the National Assembly last week in the 2020-2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) draft.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly at the chamber of the House of Representatives, the President told the federal lawmakers that he would soon send an Executive Finance Bill to the Assembly proposing the ban on importation of items like brown and white tea, maize, rice, meat, millet, fish of all kinds and flower.