Alleged N400m Fraud: Metuh, EFCC Adopt Final Addresses Nov. 26

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, his company, Dextra Investment Limited, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on November 26 adopt their final written addresses in the trial of Metuh and his company fir alleged N400m fraud.

Trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, on Tuesday fixed the date for adoption after Metuh’s company, which is the second defendant in the matter, closed its case after calling one witness.

Metuh had last week closed his case after calling 15 witnesses including himself in defence of the allegations against him.

The prosecution had closed its case as far back as 2016 after calling eight witnesses.

In a short ruling on Tuesday, Justice Abang gave the defendants 21 days to file their final addresses and the prosecution same number of days to reply upon service, while the defenfants have seven days to file their reply on points of law if any.

Metuh and his company Dextra Investment Limited are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly receiving the sum of N400m illegally from Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) then National Security Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan being proceeds of crime. He was also accused of transacting with cash of $2 million without going through a financial institution in violation of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act. They pleaded not guilty with Metuh insisting the money was given to him by former President Goodluck Jonathan to tackle some urgent national issues.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the day’s proceedings, prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, told newsmen that after adoption of the final addresses on November 26, a date will be given for judgment.