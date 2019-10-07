Leah Sharibu’s School Shut over Fear of Boko Haram Attack

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Following last Saturday’s Boko Haram attack on Babangida in Tarmuwa Local Government Area, authorities of Government Girls’ Science Technical College, Dapchi Yobe State, have closed down the school.

Babangida is about 50 kilometres from Dapchi.

It was gathered that the decision was taken by the leadership of PTA of the school as a measure to safe guard the students from Boko Haram terrorists.

Government Girls Science Technical College Dapchi is the girls’ secondary school where over 100 schoolgirls were abducted on February 19 2018 along with Leah Sharibu, who is still in Boko Haram captivity after her mates were released.

The Chairman of Abducted Dapchi School Girls’ Parents, Alhaji Bashir Manzo, confirmed that the Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) in conjunction with the parents of the Abducted Dapchi School Girls and the management of the school took that decision to avert the looming danger of attack on the school.

Manzo disclosed that on two occasions after the resumption of this term, the JTF Commander in Dapchi instructed that the students should be evacuated from their hostels due to intelligence reports that some Boko Haram elements were sighted at Sasawa close to the town.

“It is true that the school has been closed down for now because of the recent developments that are going on around the town.

“Last Thursday, the military commander in Dapchi instructed that the girls should be moved out of the hostel.

“They were evacuated to the house of the District Head. The military told us that some Boko Haram elements were sighted at Sasawa and therefore the school girls should be kept safe.

“For the second time again, the soldiers came and instructed for the evacuation of the girls to the house of the District Head where they slept.

“Now following what happened in Babangida yesterday and the recent developments, we sat down with the PTA and decided that the children should just go home pending when adequate security measures will be taken.

“We gathered the students and addressed them and gave them transport fare to go back to their houses.

“We have written a letter which will be sent to the SSS, police, and the permanent Secretary of Ministry of education on the decision that we have taken. This is the reason why GGSTC Dapchi is closed for now,” Manzo explained.