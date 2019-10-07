Dakuku: 38 Navies, 27 Coast Guards Expected at Global Maritime Security Confab

Eromosele Abiodun

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has disclosed that a collection of international maritime security stakeholders have confirmed their attendance at the Global Maritime Security Conference (GMSC) commencing in Abuja today.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mr Isichie Osangbi, he said the conference was being organised to address pertinent security issues in the Gulf of Guinea maritime domain.

Dakuku, decried the scourge of maritime insecurity, especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said there was an urgent need for international collaboration to tackle the menace, emphasising that the conference would come up with a formal declaration on solutions to maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Dealing with the issues of piracy and maritime crime requires inter-agency collaboration as well as regional collaboration between sister agencies in the participating countries, ”he stated.

Dakuku said about eight Chiefs of Naval Staff from Africa, 16 representatives of Chiefs of Naval Staff from the continent, and representatives of Chiefs of Naval Staff from Brazil, United States, and some European countries were expected at the conference.

He stated, “So, we have full representation. We have navies from 38 countries coming for the conference, including two Rear Admirals from the United States.

“The global naval community is well represented at the conference. We are also bringing the Head of Liberian Coast Guard, we are bringing the heads of coast guards from 27 countries.

“We have clearly confirmed over 500 foreigners coming for the conference and over 2,000 persons have registered for the Global Maritime Security Conference.”

Dakuku added, “This is a tactical conference between developing countries, developed countries and high international partners to find solution to a problem that is affecting global commerce.

“Ninety per cent of commerce is conducted via seaborne trade, so whatever affects seaborne trade affects global commerce and has direct impact on development and quality of living of a people.