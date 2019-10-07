Buhari Presides over Extra-ordinary FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday presided over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which started at about 12.05 p.m, would deliberate on the 2020 budget proposal.

The president had earlier today declared open the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25) with a charge to public and private sector leaders to look inward to solve the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development.

NAN reports that the ongoing extraordinary FEC meeting which was shifted from Oct. 5, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others in attendance are the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and cabinet ministers.

NAN learnt the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, would also make a `special presentation’ at the meeting. (NAN)