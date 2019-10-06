Stanbic IBTC Pensions to Sponsor Fourth Edition of Art X Lagos

Olufunke Adepuji

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited (SIPML), a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced its sponsorship of this year’s edition of West Africa’s first international art fair, Art X Lagos.

Specifically, SIPML is sponsoring Art X Modern which is a newly created section of the art fair that is dedicated to celebrating pioneers of African modern art from the 20th century.

Art X Modern will feature three galleries: Bloom Art and Mydrim Gallery, which are Nigerian, and Gallery 1957 from Ghana. This newly-introduced section will also feature Uche Okeke and Obiora Udechukwu, both Nigerian artists, as well as Professor Ablade Glover from Ghana, among other renowned artists.

SIPML also plans to host a dedicated sponsored talk session which will be open to the public. Its chief executive, Eric Fajemisin, said the company’s sponsorship of Art X was hinged on its commitment towards promoting Nigeria’s art sector.

“Our interest in promoting arts is hinged on the belief that creativity and intellect can serve as sources of livelihood for individuals who decide to make a career out of their passion for painting and drawing,” he explained. “In other climes, art is cherished, and patrons sometimes pay a fortune for works of art that are considered collectors’ items. We want to promote a culture which ensures that artists are appreciated for their ingenuity and adequately rewarded with the premium and royalties that their works attract.”

He added that the company decided to host the Art X Modern section as a means of ensuring that artists get the recognition due them during their lifetime. “Being Nigeria’s largest pensions manger, we have the responsibility to ensure that our customers retire well, so that they have something to fall back on post work-life.

We are also promoting that principle which holds that those who contribute actively to enriching lives and enhancing our creative industry get their due, even after leaving active work life.”

This year’s edition of Art X Lagos will feature 23 gallery booths and will for the first time abandon its traditional venue at the Lagos Civic Centre to hold at Federal Palace Hotel from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3.

The roll call of artists who will showcase their art at the event, which is designed to showcase intriguing and innovative contemporary art from the African continent and diaspora, includes: Abe Odedina (Nigeria / UK / Brazil), Soly Cissé (Senegal), Sam Nhlengethwa (South Africa), Tizta Berhanu (Ethiopia), Peju Alatise (Nigeria) and Lady Skollie (South Africa).

