Serie A: Inter Host Juventus in Top-of-table Clash

All eyes will be on the San Siro in Milan today when the reigning Serie A champions Juventus look to fend off the challenge of Antonio Conte’s new-look Inter Milan.

FC Internazionale are preparing to invite the giants of Turin to San Siro for a clash that could see Juventus overtake the Nerazzurri by one point.

The last time Inter faced Champions League disappointment midweek, they went into the weekend and destroyed AC Milan in the derby. Perhaps last Wednesday’s disappointment against Barcelona can have the same effect on the Nerazzurri when they line-up against the champions of the last eight seasons, Juventus.

Inter have an unprecedented opportunity to move five points clear at the top of the table should they be able to find the win.

The odds slightly favour Inter, who have played at a consistently high level in Serie A this season. It would be rather absurd to pronounce Juventus as the underdogs for this game, but Inter certainly have the home advantage on their side.

With a crowd of well over 50,000 spectators chanting for the Nerazzurri and booing Juventus, both sides will need optimal focus if they are to get anything out of the game.

While Inter have had poor outings in the UEFA Champions League, they have been the best Italian team domestically so far this season. Winning six games out of six, they have picked up a maximum of 18 points.

Juventus, on the other hand, won five out of six games, thanks to a goalless draw against Fiorentina. On the European front, the Bianconeri top their group followed closely behind by Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

So far in this season’s Serie A, Inter have scored 13 goals. They have also been quite strong in possession, holding on to 56% possession on average per game, along with a passing accuracy of 87%. Most notably, the Nerazzuri average 17 shots per game, as well as 17 aerial duels won per game.

Juventus, on the other hand, have managed just over 10 aerial duels won per game. While the possession and passing stats are similar for both sides, Juve notably have not had as much luck in the final third. Averaging 16 shots per game, they have scored 11 goals so far in the Serie A this season.

The last time Inter beat Juventus in the Serie A, it was September 2016. Ever since, they have played twelve games, with Inter losing seven times, and drawing five.

1966 was the last time Inter managed to win their first seven games. 53 years after, the Nerazzurri have a chance of achieving that feat again. They have won six so far, but the Old Lady stands in their way.