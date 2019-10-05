Ondo Oil Communities Threaten Legal Action against FG over NDDC Appointments

James Sowole in Akur



Oil producing communities in Ondo State has threatened to sue Federal Government unless President Muhammadu Buhari reverses appointment of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who is from Delta State and appoint an indigene of Ondo State as the chief executive of the commission.

The threat was issued yesterday by a Socio- cultural group “Egbe Omo Ilaje” at a news conference addressed in Akure, Ondo State on appointments in the commission.

The group at the news conference decried marginalisation of Ondo State in the appointment of the managing director and the two executive directors in charge of projects and finances.

Addressing journalists, the National Secretary of Egbe Omo Ilaje, Rev. Edamisan Ogunfeyijimi noted that it was the turn of Ondo State to occupy the position of the managing director of the commission in line with the law that established the commission.

Quoting from the Act that established the commission, Ogunfeyijimi stated that “NDDC Act, CAP N86 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and commencing from 12th July, 2000 Section 12 reads that ” There shall be for the commission a Managing Director and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil producing areas starting with the member states of the commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate amongst member states in order of production.”

Ogunfeyijimi, who was supported by other officers and leaders of the group, alleged that the NDDC Act had been breached severally, particularly in the position of the Managing Director, which has been held exclusively by the four member states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa, contrary to the Act.

“We hereby enjoin President Muhammadu Buhari to personally review the announced appointments and ensure full compliance with the provisions of the NDDC Act.

“In particular, we demand that the position of the Managing Director of the commission be given to Ondo State oil producing areas as of legal and legitimate right being in the firth position in terms of oil production volume,” he said.

Ogunfeyijimi, who presented a table containing details of past managing directors of the NDDC, noted that nothing should deny Ondo State the position of the chief executive of the commission.

Ogunfeyijimi also called on the legislators at the National Assembly to ensure that the peaceful coexistence of the peoples of the region is not jeopardized on the altar of political expediency.

“We are ready to challenge government in the court of law. The court will do justice to this.

“Besides, our youths in Ilaje are ready to go to any length to demand for their rights legitimately.

“I believe there are some cabals working to ensure that the appointments were done when the President was not around.

“But we believe very strongly that President Buhari is an upright man and will rectify this,” the National Secretary said.