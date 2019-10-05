Dover Exclusive Hotel opens in the heart of Ikeja

The Dover Hotel came into being as a result of the desire to establish a boutique hotel of international standard that will meet the needs of quality conscious lodgers and tourists in a very secured environment. The Dover hotel is a beautiful hotel inside out and has been exquisitely crafted to achieve a degree of comfortable luxury to satisfy the senses of every guest from all corners of the world both individuals, families and corporate organizations.

Jackson Agbai Abbah, CEO, Dover Hotels launched its new building on Saturday, in a well attended event at 14 Aromire Street, off Allen Avenue. An imposing structure with grandly decorated interior, the new Dover is not undeserving of 5-star rating. But the older structure is no less impressive. Now a twin tower of sorts, with combined room of nearly 250, the two blocks of Dover mix style and elegance. Dover already stands out as one of the best in the country, a popular destination for lodgers and seekers of leisure in Lagos and beyond.

But if elegance is the apt word for the hotel, simplicity is much more appropriate for its owner, Jackson Agbai Abbah. It is possible to walk past him and taking him to be one of the numerous employees at the hotel. Indeed, the hotel and its grandiose splash of interior decorations, contrasts with its owner who wore simple, stripe shirt and a pair of plain trousers and walked briskly around to ensure that everything is in order.

A trained lawyer, former banker, real estate investor, now big into hospitality, Agbai says life is about doing what appeals to you and what gives you satisfaction. He shares, “I’m not sure you move from law to hospitality because once you are a lawyer, you are always a lawyer. Yes, I run a hospitality business. In life, you do what appeals to you. The dynamism of life is such that you change your ideas about life. Part of my reason is that I felt that the easiest way I can impact on society is to create jobs for people and to ensure that I bring food to the tables of as many people as I can. I felt that the hospitality industry provides me a better opportunity to do that.”

Dover currently has branches in Ikeja and Lekki and employs nearly 400 people. The Chairman looks forward to taking the operations of Dover globally and not just tested on the shores of Nigeria.