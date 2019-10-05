CBN, Bankers’ Committee Restate Commitment to Transforming National Theatre

Obinna Chima and Nume Ekeghe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Saturday reiterated the commitment of Bankers’ Committee to transform the national theatre.

Emefiele, said this in Lagos, during an assessment tour of the facility, alongside the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor of Lagos, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc; Mr. Herbert Wigwe; CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor; as well as some other banking industry stakeholders.

Emefiele, said the focus of the Bankers’ Committee was to develop skills in the creative sector of the economy.

“About three years ago, we were at Peru, and I can tell you that if this facility is developed, it will be an asset that will be ten times the kind of convention centre that we saw in Peru.

“That is the reason we said that the youth need a chance. We need to give the youths of this country a chance. That is why under our Creative Industry Financing Initiative we said, for those who want to do fashion, those who are into movie, information technology and entertainment industry.

“We will build a hub around this art theatre, an edifice to accommodate them so that they can develop their God-given gifts.

“I can imagine what this place will look like in another two years. Every weekend if there will be something happening, it will boost the tourism potential of Lagos state and Nigeria,” the CBN Governor added.

The Lagos State Governor said, “what we have come to ascertain for ourselves is to also appreciate the extent of the asset.”

Sanwo-Olu added: “What we have come to see is for us to be able to give the go ahead, working with all other stakeholders and our development partners, which is led by the Governor of the CBN, who are putting investments together to be able to do a first-of-its type entertainment, fashion, music, technology, movies and an all-around creative hub.”

On his part, Wigwe said the intervention was in line with the federal government’s vision of lifting 100 million out of poverty. “The creative village that is being created, definitely, we would provide employment for at least a million Nigerians, who have skills in music, IT, movies, etc.