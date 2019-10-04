NECA Holds Network of Entrepreneurial Women Summit in Lagos

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Nigeria Employers Consultative Association( NECA) has held its sixth annual summit on Network of Entrepreneurial Women(NEW).

The summit was organised to empower women-owned businesses for a tremendous leap and to scale higher than whatever level they have been.

The summit themed, “Power up No Limitation,” held in Lagos with well over 35 registered members were to promote and nurture entrepreneurship among women in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Adefunke Kuyoro, the Committee Chairperson of 2019 NECA’s Network Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW) said the summit was targeted towards empowering women owned businesses to make tremendous leaps and scale higher than whatever level they have been in the past.

She stated that NNEW was established 14 years ago under the aegis of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Associations to promote and nurture entrepreneurship among women and focus on the thriving of women- owned businesses and advocacy.

Kuyoro further stated that over the years, the group have registered and developed the businesses of over 100 members in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta and Ilorin Chapters.

She said: “We have financially empowered over 300 businesses through NNEW Cooperative Multipurpose society and NNEW women Microfinance bank Limited being the first women- owned Microfinance bank in Africa “

The chairperson further stated that their achievement span across business training, networking forums, capacity building, business linkage and many more.

“NNEW annual summit have successfully for five years, every year for the past five years, we have engaged women in two-days intensive conferences with positive feedback and testimony.

“Our summit has always been so successful because they are thoughtfully packaged with the interest of attendees as priority throughout the planning process

“This year we have a line-up of powerful speakers in all sectors.

They are not just coming to deliver lecture but to also mentor and give follow-up support.”