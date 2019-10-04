Glo Supports Ofala Festival

Arrangements have been concluded for the 2019 Ofala of the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, Agbogidi.

The Ofala is the highpoint of the Onitsha ceremonial cycle. It is primarily a celebration by the monarch and his subjects to mark the monarch’s annual emergence from seclusion, during which period he has successfully negotiated the fortunes of the kingdom. The Ofala also marks the homecoming of Onitsha indigenes.

According to a statement, Globacom, has been the official sponsors of the Ofala since 2011.

The statement pointed out that Globacom’s partnership with the organisers of the festival over the years has helped enormously in projecting the Ofala.

“The actual Ofala which is a display of royal dances, tributes, parades and music running over two days, will take place on October 11 and 12. The scope of the festival has been widened, with various events now part of the celebrations,” it added.

The joint statement issued by the Ofala Steering Committee and Globacom, revealed that the 2019 edition of the festival would not only display the rich cultural heritage of Onicha Ado NIdu, but would also be 10 days of unstoppable fun and entertainment for both visitors and residents.

The statement added that, beginning from 2019, the planning and organisation of the Ofala would be undertaken in such a way as to enhance the impact of the festival with a view to ensuring that it attracts considerable national, West African, and international attention.

The statement also stated that both Onicha Ado NIdu and Globacom looked forward to a continued partnership such that Globacom as sponsor, “would in its usual manner make contributions towards the growth and development of the festival.”

“The 2019 Ofala events will kick off on Saturday, October 5 with the maiden edition of the Onitsha City Marathon, organised by the Onitsha Business School. “The 21-kilometre road race has been approved by both the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

“Many renowned international marathoners particularly from countries with road racing records like Kenya, Ethiopia, Ugandan and Diaspora Nigerian elite athletes have entered for the event,” it added.