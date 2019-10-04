Former Nigeria International, Isaac Promise, Dies at 31

Former Genclerbirligi and Trabzonspor striker Isaac Promise has passed away at the age of 31.

Austin Bold FC Chairman, Bobby Epstein, announced the passing of the played who died on Wednesday

“The greatest loss a team can suffer is not on the scoreboard, it’s the death of a fellow teammate,” wrote Epstein.

“It’s with shock and grief that we acknowledge the sudden death of Promise Isaac.

“On behalf of the BOLD organisation; we wish his wife, children and family strength and peace as they struggle to cope with his death.”

Promise was an unused substitute as USL Championship side secured a 2-1 away victory at Portland Timbers on Tuesday.

He captained Nigeria to the 2003 FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in Finland, as well as the 2005 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in the Netherland where the Flying Eagles were runners-up to Argentina.

At the 2008 Olympics, he played a key role in Nigeria’s silver finish in Beijing – scoring in the 2-1 triumph over USA in the preliminary round.

Promise made his senior national team debut in 2009 before fading off the international radar after three games and one goal.

Before his demise, he had several stints across Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.