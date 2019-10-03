Wushu Kung-fu Federation Sets up Training Centre in Lagos

The Nigerian Wushu Kung-fu Federation has taken giant steps aimed at developing Kung-fu sport in the country by establishing a training centre at Fun Factory on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Launched on Nigeria Independence day, Tuesday October 1, 2019, the centre will among others serve as a training centre and viable place for Kung-fu entertainment throughout the week especially now that the Federation has a lot of loudable programmes lined up.

Present at the launch were a good number of stakeholders including the President of the federation, Adekunle Adewunmi and his wife, the technical Director, Bolaji Sidiq, the chairperson of the Lagos State Kung-fu Association, Bolanle Olanrewaju, former Chairman of Lagos Kung-fu Association, Lemmy Akerele and the National Coach, Ojo Adelusi among others.

Speaking at the official launching of the centre, President of the Nigeria Wushu Kung-fu Federation, Adewunmi commended the management of Fun Factory for agreeing to join hands with other stakeholders in developing Kung-fu sport in the country.

He reasoned that the partnership won’t have come at a better time than now that the sport is hitting it big in the continent.

For instance in 2018, Nigeria won three gold one silver and eight bronze medals at the African Wushu Kung-fu championship in Cotonou, Benin Republic and just two weeks ago in Dakar Senegal, Nigeria repeated the feat by winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the same continental championship despite featuring only four athletes who were sponsored by the president.

With 39 gold 39 silver and 72 bronze medals available for grabs at any national Kung-fu competition, Adewunmi is optimistic of better future for Nigerian Kung-fu practitioners with the involvement of Fun Factory.

Adewunmi also hinted that the Fun Factory is the pilot scheme of the project as his Federation has mapped out plans to establish more training centres in all the six geo-political zones across the country to aid Kung-fu development.

Meanwhile, Manager of Fun Factory, Miss Ruth Nathaniel, said they decided to partner the Nigerian Kung-fu Federation because of the need to develop and popularize the sport beyond it’s present level in the country having realised that Kungfu is an entertaining sport that is loved by children.

Technical Director of the Nigeria Wushu Kung-fu Federation, Bolaji Sidiq, called for more support from the corporate world for meaningful development of Kung-fu sport in the country.