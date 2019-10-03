OPPO Releases ‘A Series 2020’ Smartphones in Nigeria

By Emma Okonji

Barely one year that it launched some sets of smartphone into the Nigerian market, global smartphone brand, OPPO, recently launched the new OPPO A Series 2020 in Nigeria.

The OPPO A Series 2020, which includes the OPPO A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020 smartphones, are the brand’s latest offering for the mid-level smartphone market segment. With its combination of high quality and affordability, as well as superb photography, gorgeous design and a long-lasting battery, OPPO emphasises that the A series will continue to be the essential handset to generation Z youth.

“We named this two handsets the OPPO A Series 2020 in celebration of the beginning of the new decade, also to commemorate the success of A series over the past ten years while welcoming a whole new generation of mobile users,”

OPPO Marketing Manager, Nengi Akinola, said: “The new name also reflects our vision for the coming ten years. It highlights the brand’s latest technologies, stunning design, superb photography, powerful performance and perfect tuning to the needs of young people. Now, with these two latest handsets, the OPPO A Series 2020 offers more possibilities than ever before.”

The OPPO A Series 2020 inspires users to “Play”, with its all-purpose 48MP quad camera that pushes the bounds of creativity, and a 5,000mAh ultra battery that provides even longer use. It provides outstanding entertainment to users, helping them ease the stress of daily life, while inspiring them to be more positive and explore more of life’s possibilities. Tailor-made and well equipped, it’s an exciting phone for young, motivated consumers who are eager to connect with the world, discover more fun and explore their curiosity. Its impressively versatile camera technology broadens users’ creative horizons, and the whole smartphone offers an immersive entertainment experience and powerful performance.

Speaking about the camera features of the smartphones, Akinola said: “The OPPO A9 2020 comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup, including a 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens, while the OPPO A5 2020 also comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup but with a 12MP Main Camera. These offer all-around use that can satisfy users’ needs for all shooting angles and scenarios, including the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and a whole host of artistic portrait styles.

“The A9 2020 is equipped with 16MP selfie camera while A5 2020 with 8MP selfie camera, both using AI Beautification technology for tailor-made selfies to better cater to different markets and beauty trends. This technology automatically identifies skin tone, age, gender, and skin color. It differentiates users for customized beautification. An all-new algorithm for smoothing out blemishes on the skin and sharper features create a make-up free look, allowing users to embrace a better version of themselves.”

According to him, the OPPO A9 2020 comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup, including a 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens, while the OPPO A5 2020 also comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup but with a 12MP Main Camera. They offer all-around use that can satisfy users’ needs for all shooting angles and scenarios, including the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and a whole host of artistic portrait styles.

The A9 2020 is equipped with 16MP selfie camera while A5 2020 with 8MP selfie camera, both using AI Beautification technology for tailor-made selfies to better cater to different markets and beauty trends.

The OPPO A Series 2020 also comes equipped with a brand new and more compact waterdrop screen, with a 31.4 per cent decrease in overall area compared to the previous generation, for a better look and user experience.

The OPPO A9 2020 in Marine Green or Space Purple with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM will be available on the 15th of October, 2019 in Nigeria, to retail at N89,900.