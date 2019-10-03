Old Mutual Launches Motor Insurance Campaign

Ebere Nwoji

Old Mutual General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited has launched a marketing campaign for it comprehensive motor insurance policy tagged “Double Awoof loyalty Programme”.

The company, said the initiative was in furtherance of its resolve to deepen insurance penetration and reward its numerous loyal customers,

Old Mutual, said the ‘Double Awoof’ loyalty programme, which commenced in August, would last till November 8, 2019.

The Executive Head Marketing, Old Mutual. Alero Ladipo, said the loyalty programme, rewards policyholders by slashing the cost of procuring comprehensive motor insurance cover to 2.5 per cent on vehicles; then doubles the reward with an instant gift of a Total Service Station’s fuel voucher of up to N30,000.

According to her, for vehicle owner whose car is valued at N2,000,000, the instant fuel voucher is N5,000 to keep vehicle owners moving during the ember months, in addition to the 25 per cent discount of the premium.

She said similarly, a car owner whose vehicle is valued at N3,000,000 and above, gets an instant N10,000 fuel voucher, while car owners with cars worth N20,000,000 and above get an instant fuel voucher worth N30,000 when they buy the insurance product during the loyalty campaign period which lasts till November 8, 2019.

Ladipo, said the move to reward its growing customer base was borne out of its commitment to the Nigerian insurance market.

“We understand the importance of comprehensive car insurance to Nigerians especially during the last quarter of the year, when there is a spike in travel activities, heightened insecurity and other associated risks.

“While we believe it is critical for everyone to buy an insurance policy for his car, we also consider it thoughtful to give back to policyholders who buy our Comprehensive Motor Insurance policy. “So, it is really about buying a great product at a discount and getting rewarded at the same time,” she said.

“When a customer gets an instant reward for purchasing a reliable product, you brighten the day for that customer.

“We are keen to get our customers moving no matter the circumstance they find themselves.

“Today, we are fuelling and filling the tanks of our customers, tomorrow we could be gifting an unimaginable reward”, she added.