Konga Freedom Deals Excite Nigerians

Konga Freedom Deals, an annual promo to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence went live on Konga Online and offline quietly. However, Nigerian shoppers who were waiting for the announcement were quick to rush to various Konga retail stores to take advantage of the price slash.

Konga’s new Uyo store located on Ikot-Ekpene Road, as well as Kano, Warri and some of the stores in Lagos, particularly witnessed unprecedented surge with shoppers trying to out-buy each other.

The most sought-after products were the iTEC 32’’ and 40” TVs, HP 15 laptop and Home and Kitchen equipment.

Head of Digital Marketing at Konga, Ms. Krystal Chidalu, disclosed that the company had been overwhelmed by the turnout for the Konga Freedom Deals.

“We decided to test brand loyalty and we got more than we expected. We activated this promo quietly to see if Nigerians would forget this annual promo. But they kept faith with Konga.

“Online traffic to the website www.konga.com was unbelievable and we thank Nigerians for celebrating this sustained air of freedom. Indeed, it is our wish that we shall continue to live well and that is why we say- it makes sense sense to save money. Check prices on www.konga.com before you buy.”

She further disclosed that some select products were on free and same day delivery nationwide.

A Staff of Konga, Mr. Charles who supervises the Commerce Plaza store, very close to the old Federal Secretariat, Abuja noted that as early as 9am, they had recorded over 27 customers and at least 20 of them bought one item or the other. He revealed that his best trending products were iTEC TVs, Laptops, Inverter Batteries, Kids Tabs, Home and Kitchen equipment and mobile phones, among others. It was a fair spread which is encouraging, he disclosed.