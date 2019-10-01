S’Africa Grants Air Peace Approval to Operate Daily Flights

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government yesterday disclosed that the South African government has granted the request of the Nigerian private airline, Air Peace, to commence commercial flights to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinard Nwonye, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the approval was granted in the process of ascertaining the level of implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and South Africa at the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) of the 9th Session of the Nigeria/South Africa Bi-National Commission Summit in Pretoria, South Africa on September 27, 2019.

He said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the South African Government has granted request for the Nigerian designated airline, Air Peace to commence commercial flights to Johannesburg, South Africa.”

Nwonye noted that the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has also confirmed that the airline would commence operation as soon as possible to promote air travel between Nigeria and South Africa.

Air Peace had recently voluntarily evacuated some Nigerians who returned home willingly following the recent xenophobic attacks targeted at foreign nationals in the rainbow nation.