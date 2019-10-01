Nigeria @ 59: Obaseki hails Buhari’s release of N600bn for infrastructural devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritising investment in infrastructural development with the approval of N600bn to revamp infrastructure across the country in the next three months.

The governor said the move was necessary to spur economic development in the country.

Governor Obaseki said this while addressing journalists after attending an Independence Day Church Service organised by the state government in collaboration with the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, in Benin City.

President Buhari in his nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary mandated the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to release N600 billon for capital projects in the next three months.

Obaseki said that Nigeria has not experienced needed economic growth because over the years, policies had not been aligned to drive growth, adding that President Buhari-led administration has gotten it right by coming up with policies that would spur economic growth.

He noted, “For economic growth in the country, we need to build the basic infrastructure to move people, goods and services. This country has the resources to produce what it consumes, but over the years, policies have not been aligned to do so.

“The Economic and Growth Recovery Plan is a new direction to push growth in the country. The President is emphasising infrastructure, law and order and other policies to grow the economy, which are commendable.”

The governor urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country, noting that despite the difficult times, the nation would be great again.

The governor acknowledged that his position as Edo State Governor was divine and a call to serve Edo people.

In his message, the Chairman, CAN, Edo State Chapter, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, said Nigeria would surmount its present challenges, urging Nigerians to dedicate themselves to God.

The CAN chairman also commended the leadership style of the governor, adding that his position as governor was not as a result of the politics of man but a divine mandate.

“It will take a force greater than God and the Church to pull you down. The church is behind you and we will continue to pray for you. The God who put you on the seat will give you another four years because of your sincerity and integrity and passion for the well-being of every resident in the state,” Bishop Kure said.