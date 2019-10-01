News in Photographs: 59th independence Anniversary at State House

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday marked Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary at the State House.

The president was joined in the celebration by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, CJN Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, SGF Boss Mustapha and Service Chiefs.

Highlights of the celebration include cutting of the anniversary cake, inspection of a guard of honour mounted by the Brigade of Guards and the release of pigeons signifying peace.

Here are images of the celebration.