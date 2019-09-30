Cabinet List: No LG will be Marginalised, Says Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reassured citizens of the state that his administration would ensure that every local government in the state would be fully represented in the management of the affairs of the state’s government. .

Oyetola assured that those councils that did not benefitted from the list of commissioners and advisers would be adequately compensated in subsequent appointments that would be made. He also reiterated that his administration’s commitment to the welfare and general well-being of the people of the state were manifested in the myriads of social intervention programmes he embarked on in the past 10 months.

Fielding questions from journalists yester at the Government House, Osogbo, shortly after the prayer session organised in his honour by the committee of friends to mark his 65th birthday anniversary,

The governor appealed to those who were not satisfied with recent political appointments in the state to douse their anger because the government is committed to ensuring equal representation.

Said he: “It is expected that in a process like this, we will have few complaints here and there, but we have followed due process in the choice of the people that made the list and everybody that we have picked was picked based on merit.

“We play politics when seeking the office. But now that we have been elected, we are facing governance. I urge all those that will be working with me in the cabinet to imbibe the same spirit. They must put politics aside and face governance so that we can deliver on our mandate.

“Again, there are quite a number of other positions that we can fix our people in. As a matter of fact, everybody cannot make the cabinet. All we are doing is to ensure that people that will work with us are those that can help to drive our policies in our quest to deliver good governance.

“We are committed to ensuring fairness in all we do, particularly in the distribution of appointments and infrastructure, among others. I can assure that those that we picked are people of substance who were chosen by their people and the party. We followed our party’s directive before the appointment and I can assure our people of excellent performance.

“As for those who believe that unless they have their representative in the cabinet, they cannot get infrastructure development, I want to assure them of equitable distribution of resources and that there won’t be any infrastructure gap.

“We are going to resolve where we have issues. In any case, if you look at our lawmakers in the House of Assembly, we have 26 of them against 31 Local Government Areas in the state. It is not every local government that has representative in the House.

“I charge those that have been appointed to see their appointments as service to the people and the state. They must all see the need to serve and not to abuse the office”, Oyetola said.

Commenting on his birthday, the governor expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life to witness another year and just appealed to the people of the state to continue to support his administration.

In his lecture, the Mufasir-li-Imam of Osogbo, Sheihk Maroof Ishola, urged the celebrant to dedicate much of his time to prayers and thanksgiving to God for the mercies shown on him and his family.

He commended the governor for fulfilling the promises he made while seeking office, which is being manifested in the pace of developmental strides achieved in the last 10 months.

Sheikh Ishola, who expressed confidence in the administration, said the state is on the verge of unprecedented development.