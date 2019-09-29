Apples and Oranges, a New Spot for Relaxation, Wellness Unveiled

Mary Nnah

Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy, a trendsetter in relaxation, rejuvenation and wellness, has launched a new location in collaboration with The Seattle Residences in Lagos.

Branded Apples and Oranges at The Seattle Spa, the launch of the luxury spa held recently in Lagos, welcomed guests to its serene enclave at its Walter Carrington Street, Victoria Island, Lagos premises.

Described as the perfect home away from home, the spa offers relaxation amidst very luxurious apartments, pool, gym, boxing room, spinning room, yoga classes, and waterfront facilities.

Guests at the launch enjoyed a serene ambience as they had free treatments such as massages, wellness talk, free skin analysis while nibbling on finger foods and some wine tasting.

There is no gainsaying the fact that for those who need relaxation and luxurious experience like no other, the Apples and Oranges at Seattle Spa is the place to visit.