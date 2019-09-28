Real Madrid Football Academy Comes Alive in Rivers 

In order to promote professional football in the state and the country in general, the Rivers State Government last weekend unveiled the ultra-modern Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt, writes Davidson Iriekpen

When Governor Nyesom Wike two years ago promised that the Rivers State Government would build a Real Madrid Football Academy in the state, most of his critics thought it would be another jamboree or a white elephant project. Even those who took him seriously, did not envisage the magnitude of what they saw at the unveiling of the sport complex last week.

The Academy is simply stunning and a delight to all those who were present at the event. The complex boasts of modern equipment and all the necessary facilities needed to encourage and aid young talents. To many who spoke off the record to THISDAY at the event, it was as if they were in Madrid. Even the officials of Real Madrid Footbal Club who were at the event, could not believe what they saw – a complete replication and reproduction of their complex in Spain.

The Academy which has hostels, would also boast of a secondary school for the two to go hand in hand. According to the state government, the Academy would be tuition-free for Rivers indigenes.

At the unveiling of the ultra-modern football training facility in Port Harcourt, Wike again reiterated that the project was constructed to promote professional football in the state and the country in general.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, while inaugurating the academy alongside officials of Real Madrid Football Club, said the Academy would groom the next generation of stars.

“There have always been great football talents from Rivers State. Great players like Taribo West, George Finidi and Joseph Yobo. This project will create more stars,” stressed the Oyo State Governor. This project will allow the early discovery and harnessing of football talents in Rivers. This project will create more stars,” the Oyo governor said.

He described sports as one of the greatest unifying factors in Nigeria and commended the idea behind the Academy. The Oyo governor also hailed Wike for indirectly promoting national unity and for his commitment to the development of the state, adding that as a person who lived in Port Harcourt, he knows the high level of infrastructural development the state had witnessed under his administration.

In his address, Wike said the unveiling of the Academy was one of the happiest events of his life, as it marked the beginning of a new football era. The governor said the state government resolved to construct a school and hostel in addition to current facilities at the academy.

The governor added that the people of Rivers deserved the best, and this was why his administration was committed to initiating and executing quality projects for the people. He said that 70 per cent of the students of the academy would be from Rivers, while other Nigerians would form 30 per cent of the school’s intake.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life. Today, our dream has come to fruition by the help of God. The money used to execute this project is from Rivers. Therefore, Rivers money is for Rivers people.

“Seventy per cent of the students will be indigenes of Rivers, while the remaining 30 per cent will be from other states. All Rivers indigenes to be trained in the academy will school here free of charge,’’ he said.

Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Middle East, Inigo Vallejo, assured the state government that the club would continue to support the academy’s sustained development. He said after series of engagement with Wike on the Academy, the club had keyed into it and would help drive the project.

Vallejo, who thanked Wike for his commitment to football development, stated that Real Madrid Football Club would provide the necessary technical support to develop the Academy.

Earlier during a courtesy visit to Wike at Government House, Vallejo described the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt as the Mother of All Football Academies in Africa. He said Real Madrid Football Club positively responded to the dream of Wike to set up an academy in Rivers State.

He said: “Mr Governor, you had a dream to deliver sports programmes to the children of Rivers State.

“Real Madrid has responded to your dream and today, we have the ‘Mother of All Football Academies in Africa.”

He said the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt was the first by the club in Nigeria, noting that it had facilities that were of international standards.

Responding, Wike, thanked President Perez of Real Madrid for approving the setting up of the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.

The governor noted that the Rivers State Government had developed the best facilities to groom future international stars. He added that the final agreement for technical partnership and cooperation between Real Madrid Football Club and the Rivers State Government would be signed in the coming weeks.

“I want to through you, thank President Perez for approving the development of a Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt. We have the very best facilities to groom new stars. This will be the very best. From the players that will be trained in this academy, some players of Real Madrid Football Club will emerge,” he said.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, also stated that the governor made outstanding contributions to sports development to merit his award “Power of Sports in Africa.’’ In a project description, Permanent Secretary, Rivers Ministry of Sports, James Enebeli, said the project marked the opening of a new chapter in football development in the state.