NLNG Vessel, LNG Kano Support Rescue at Gibraltar Strait

A Nigeria LNG Limited vessel, LNG Kano, recently supported the rescue of two persons who were missing around the Gibraltar strait.

According to the vessel’s manager, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML),on 24th August 2019, the vessel received a distress call that two persons were missing in the waters around the strait and their position was unknown.

The vessel’s manager stated that after keeping sharp look out at the vicinity for an hour, the bridge team aboard LNG Kano sighted two persons holding on to a semi-submerged jetski floating on the water, about 6.9 nautical miles into the strait.

The crew immediately alerted the Spanish authorities then proceeded to raise emergency alarm and mobilised man-over-board manoeuvres where the rescue boat team was quickly assembled and prepared for launching.

NSML added that the crew of LNG Kano worked with Spanish search and rescue organisations, keeping sight of the two persons until the rescue helicopter and boats reached them.

“NLNG vessels have a track record of professionalism and show of care at sea. In June 2013, LNG Sokoto had rescued an ocean rower and adventurer who was on a TriFinance Ocean Challenge at the Indian Ocean, after his boat was run down by two tankers.

“In October 2016, LNG Rivers rescued two French nationals and a distressed sailing vessel at La Reunion Island. The distressed vessel had reportedly lost power, prompting a distress call to LNG Rivers by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Australia.

“LNG Rivers, on receipt of the message, immediately changed course and proceeded towards the location for rescue.

“Also in 2019, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recognised NLNG for its outstanding contributions to the realisation of the agency’s mandate on safety on the waterways, especially the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route which borders NLNG’s area of operation in Rivers State.

“The company was involved in the rescue of 12 victims of a boat mishap on the Bonny Sea. NSML is a subsidiary of NLNG set up to oversee the resourcing, development and management of shipboard personnel for the other subsidiary of NLNG, Bonny Transport Gas (BGT) vessels, “he said.