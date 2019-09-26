Military to Resume Operations Nationwide

Kingley Nwezeh in Abuja

Barely 24 hours after two lawmakers from Borno State initiated a motion of urgent national importance and raised the alarm that eight local government areas of the state were under the control of insurgents, the Nigerian Army said Wednesday that it would resume multiple military operations across the country.

The military has come under criticism in recent times for engaging in operations that would stretch its capacity to the limits and the attendant loss of focus.

Army Headquarters said wednesday it was extending Operation Positive Identification first launched in the North-east to track fleeing insurgents across the nation to checkmate bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and ethnic militia.

“In her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the Nigerian Army (NA) is set to commence simultaneous routine training exercises in the various Geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“The exercises are Exercise Ayem Akpatuma 11 in the North Central and parts of North Western states of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger States in 1 and 3 Divisions Area of Responsibilities (AOR),” it said.

The exercise includes “Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade.”

An Army statement said “Exercise Egwu Eke IV which will be carried out in the South Eastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states in 82 Division Area of Responsibility (AoR)”.

It said Exercise Crocodile Smile IV would take place in the Sout-south and parts of South Western states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ AOR.

The statement signed by Army Spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, said Operation Positive Identification would also be extended across the country to checkmate bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, as part of programmes in the exercises, – the Nigerian Army Women Corps, will stage a robust show of force/confidence building patrols in some selected locations in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, in order to consolidate on the existing cordial civil-military relations, an elaborate civil military cooperation line of activities in the areas of community outreaches such as free medical outreach, educational outreach, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old peoples’ homes in various selected communities in Nigeria,” it said.

Musa said the exercises will start concurrently from October 7 to December 24, 2019.

“The Nigerian Army once again, uses this opportunity to enjoin all Nigerians not to panic on seeing an increased presence of military personnel and other security agencies as well as movement of military vehicles and hardwares.

“The NA wishes to reassure the nation of her commitment and determination to secure the country, protect lives and properties of all Nigerians which in addition to training of her personnel is one of the basis for the exercises,” it said.