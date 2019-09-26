Broadbased, Dolphin Partner on Internet Distribution to Telcos, ISPs

Emma Okonji

Broadbased Communications Limited, an open access metropolitan fiber optic network operator has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dolphin Telecom Ltd, a member of the African coast to Europe (ACE) Submarine Cable System Consortium and the operator of the ACE submarine cable landing station in Nigeria.

Broadbased Communications will provide last mile metropolitan fiber optic network connectivity on a wholesale basis to the clients of Dolphin Telecom Ltd , including telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Nigeria.

The ACE Submarine Cable System is managed by a consortium of 19 telecom operators from Africa and Europe.

The ACE submarine Cable system is being upgraded to100G technology, which will increase its design capacity from 5.12 Tbps to 12.8 Tbps. The ACE Submarine Cable system is supported by wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) technology to accommodate tomorrow’s ultra-broadband networks.

Broadbased Communications operates a non- compete, non-discriminatory, open access metropolitan fibre Optic Network that spans over 3,500km of transmission, distribution and in-premise in all the major business districts in Lagos. Broadbased Communications also operates metro fiber networks in Kano and Akwa-Ibom States with additional points of presence in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

Broadbased provides fibre optic network connectivity for mobile network operators, 4G network operators, all the submarine cable landing stations, all major Internet Service Providers, all data centres, Nigeria Internet Exchange Point, major global telecom operators, all the banks, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, among others.

The MD/CEO of Broadbased, Prince Henry Iseghohi, stated that the MOU was testament to the company’s dedication to the open access, non- compete model, robust Network architecture and the dedication of the staff of Broadbased Communications.

He said Broadbased Communications Ltd won the Telecom Eholesale Company of the year 2018 award of the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Titans of Tech Awards 2019 Most Innovative Fiber Optics Network Company of the Year by Technology Africa.

On his part, the Chief Commercial Officer of Dolphin Telecom, Mr. Jonnie Coleman, said they were delighted to partner Broadbased Communications to distribute their wholesale internet capacity to telcos and ISPs in all the major districts of Lagos. He said the ACE submarine system has positioned itself as a key driver of Nigeria’s social and economic growth.

Also speaking, the Group Executive Director of Broadbased Communications, Mr. Chris Erewele restated their commitment to the provision of quality services to Dolphin Telecom with a dedicated technical support team to meet the needs of their esteemed wholesale customer including the use of horizontal directional drilling equipment to install Fiber Optic Cables without manual digging.

The Executive Director, Business Development, Mr. Chidi Ibisi, said: “The Broadbased Network which spans over 3,500km is designed as a self-healing network in a ring architecture with redundant routes to over Points of Presence (PoP), including all the submarine cable landing stations, all data centres, major Telco /ISP hubs and major corporate clients in Lagos.”