Again, Investors Oversubscribe N150bn FGN Bond

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

As in previous months, subscribers showed a strong appetite for FGN bonds as the

The Debt Management Office (DMO) conducted the monthly Auction of FGN Bonds wednesday.

Three instruments (five-year, ten-year and 30-year bonds) with a total face value of N150 billion, were offered to investors at the auction.

The total subscriptions received from competitive bids for the instruments were N160.90 billion, the DMO disclosed last night.

In addition, there were non-competitive bids of N46.60 billion, taking the total subscription received (competitive and non-competitive) to the sum of N207.50 billion.

As in previous auctions, investor sentiments remained strong for the longer-tenored bonds.

Subscriptions received from competitive bids for the 10-year and 30-year bonds were N82.91 and N63.66 billion, compared with the amount offered for the N50 billion and N55 billion, for the two instruments, respectively.

Allotments were made to successful bidders at 14.3900 per cent for the five-year, 14.4300 per cent for the 10-year and 14.6400 per cent for the 30-year bonds. The amount allotted to competitive bidders for the three instruments was N100 billion, while the sum of N46.60 billion was allotted to non-competitive bidders.

Overall, the total amount allotted at the Auction was N146.60 billion.