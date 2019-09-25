Pogba Set to Return for Man Utd in Carabao Cup

Midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return to the Manchester United team for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against League One Rochdale today.

The 26-year-old’s ankle injury ruled him out of France’s Euro 2020 qualifying wins against Andorra and Albania this month.

Pogba has missed three United games because of the problem.

“He’ll probably get some minutes against Rochdale,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After playing Rochdale, who are 17th in third tier, at Old Trafford, United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

Pogba missed the 1-0 league win against Leicester on 14 September, the 1-0 Europa League victory over Astana and Sunday’s 2-0 league defeat by West Ham.

Meanwhile, Manchester United Executive Vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said that “everyone at the club” is determined to bring back success by winning trophies.

Speaking to club investors after the club reported record annual financial revenues of £627.1m, Woodward – unusually – addressed on-field matters.

“Everyone at the club remains resolute in our desire to get Manchester United back to the top of English football,” he said. “We will continue to make the investments necessary to make that happen.”

The latest financial figures cover the 12 months to 30 June.

United have finished in the top three of the Premier League once in six seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

They have failed to qualify for the Champions League three times during that spell and are eighth in the Premier League this season after six games.

The club estimate their failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League will cost them between £40m and £60m in reduced revenue for 2020.

“We and our growing global fan base demand success,” said Woodward. “Success means winning trophies and that target has never changed.”