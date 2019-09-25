Harrow Online School Opens in Nigeria

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Harrow School Online is now accepting Nigerian students who wish to start their advanced level education in September 2020 to prepare them for higher education and employment opportunities of the future.

The new school is founded on the traditions and academic excellence of Harrow School in England; a renowned full-boarding school for boys aged 13-18. The school was founded with the approval of Queen Elizabeth 1, who granted a royal charter in 1572 to the founder, John Lyon to establish the school.

The Harrow School Online is a co-educational school for ambitious students from 16 years and above, who have strong English skills and are looking for a prestigious, quality British education that suits their lifestyle. Students will be given the opportunity to study virtually for the Pearson Edexcel International A-Level examinations. Focusing initially on STEM subjects (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Further Mathematics) and Economics.

Pearson is providing the technology that underpins the online school via a platform that is already used by more than 75,000 virtual school students around the world.

Using the digital platform, the school said students will take part in one-to-one academic tutorials, live online lessons with a teacher and other students, self-study lessons completed at a time and pace to suit the individual student, and regular coaching sessions that will provide them with personalised support and feedback.

Aside the focus on academic excellence, the school will also aim to mirror the ethos of Harrow School in England as much as possible through a virtual house system, the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities (such as a chess club and a student newspaper) and the chance to attend a summer course at Harrow School in England.

It added that UK-based and qualified teachers, who are subject matter experts will be recruited and trained to the same levels of excellence required by Harrow School.

According to the Principal, Heather Rhodes, “we live in a rapidly changing world and education must too adapt to the new challenges this presents and reflect young people’s lifestyles and aspirations. It is a privilege to be at the forefront of this new chapter of education. We are pleased to be partnering with Pearson using their expertise in this area to make it a reality. I look forward to welcoming our first students in September 2020.”

The Head of Pearson Schools in the UK, Sharon Hague said: “Pearson is investing in digital innovation and our collaboration with Harrow School builds on our existing leadership in online schooling in the US and worldwide. Through this innovation we are helping export high quality, British curriculum internationally, using technology to increase access to quality education for international learners.”