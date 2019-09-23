Zenith Bank/Delta Principal’s Cup Prelims Begin in 25 LGAs

The preliminary matches of the 2019/2020 edition of Zenith Bank/Delta Principal’s Cup football competition will start today in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

From today, the secondary schools involved in the prelims will battle for places in the main draw of the event which starts with the opening match billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on September 30.

The competition which is in its 4th edition is expected to get better in all areas this term as the final is also taking place later in the year and not next year as it was in the last three editions.

Delta State’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has assured that the tournament would be hitch-free.

Ukar said: “The players expected to take part are the leaders of tomorrow and so we want the best for them since this is their foundation in the game.

“We are going to try our best to make this an improvement on the last year’s edition.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Hideaplus Limited, organisers of the competition, Tony Pemu, said the tournament is wearing new look already.

“We normally spill to the next year but this time everything ends this year. We have all the logistics in place to make the competition more interesting,” Pemu said

Dickson Egede, Manager Zenith Bank Branch 1 Asaba, said the bank would continue to boost sports in Nigeria.

“We are committed to the growth of sports generally and that is why we are pleased with the catch them young policy of the Delta state Government,” he said.

About 850 private and public secondary schools have so far registered to participate in this year’s edition of the competition.