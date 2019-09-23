Mimi Yina Reveals What Makes Medlin Couture Tick

By Vanessa Obioha

Medlin Couture/Homes is not a vague brand in the fashion world. It is the go-to brand for many celebrities seeking an outstanding and fashionable look on the red carpet. From Nollywood to the music industry, Mimi Linda Yina, the brain behind the brand has styled many celebrities across the continent and beyond. They include comedian and filmmaker AY, actresses like Funke Akindele, Tonto Dikeh and Ini Edo.

Yina’s foray into the fashion world started during her university days.

“It started years ago while I was in the university. First, as a passion because I loved fashion, followed by my hobby, travelling. I travelled out of the country quite often and each time, my friends/course mates back then would admire my dress sense to school and requested I brought some back for them to buy. So, after much pressure from them I yielded to their demand. I started with just a suitcase to see how I will fare in the fashion business. Behold, as soon as I arrived, they would buy everything and I must say, that gave me motivation to continue. That’s how the famous Medlin brand started. I import goods from all parts of the world, everything fashion. I have a production house here in Nigeria where I produce our famous signature pants. I am a style consultant and stylist, I style people for their big days such as weddings, birthdays and events. I also style celebrities for their numerous red carpets and awards and day to day outings,” said Yina in a chat recently.

However, it surprised her that over the years people have been able to distinguish her brand in a sea of many.

“To be honest, it’s amazing how anybody sees a Medlin styling and they automatically know it’s Medlin. We know how to make a literal fashion statement. We create unique statement and classy styling for the classy woman and man. Keeping it classy and serene is my watch word. We don’t only style, we make all our clients realize the inner beauty in them which is rare and they get so emotional after their styling which shows we are doing something right,” she explained.

More importantly, the boss lady of the brand pointed out the difference between style and fashion. According to her, the two words have been erroneously used. Style she revealed is very personal while fashion is transient depending on the trends.

“Fashion is a form of saying who you are without having to introduce yourself. The way you appear matters a lot, it can quickly tell someone who you are and your personality. It brings out the beauty, style and sexiness in you.”

She nevertheless advised that people should go for what fits them most than following trends. This she revealed defines her sense of style and makes her brand tick.