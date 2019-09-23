Messi Wins Record Sixth FIFA Best Player Award

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi won the best men’s player at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan as Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk missed out on the top prize.

It is the sixth time Messi has been voted the best player in the world.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp won the men’s Coach of the Year.

Klopp was nominated for the award along with two other Premier League bosses – Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was also a winner as he took the Best Goalkeeper prize ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa won the Fair Play award after he ordered his team to allow Aston Villa to score an uncontested equaliser during their 1-1 draw in their Championship match in April.