Maina Drags Omokri to Court over Corruption Allegations

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The former Chairman of the Pensions Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has dragged Reno Omokri, media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan to court over allegations of corruption recently made against him in a national newspaper.

In the suit filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maina asked the court to award the sum of N4 billion compensation against Omokri for the alleged defamatory publication.

Sued along Omokri is the Vanguard Media Limited publisher of the Vanguard newspaper wherein the said defamatory publication was made.

Maina, in the suit prayed the court to declare that the comments contained in Omokri’s right of reply titled, “General Buhari’s Cambridge Certificate is as non-existent as Louis Odion’s self esteem”, published in the Vanguard newspaper on September 12, 2019, as defamatory and libelous.

The claimant, in the suit filed by his counsel, Edwin Inegedu wants the court to order the publication of an apology, retraction and rebuttal of the alleged libelous materials in the Vanguard newspaper and two other national dailies within seven days.

He prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing or disseminating the libelous materials against him.