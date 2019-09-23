2023 Presidency: Igbo Should Properly Integrate into Nigeria, Says Babangida

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), has advised the Igbo ethnic nationality to endeavour properly integrate itself into Nigeria so as to realise its clamour for presidency come 2023.

The Igbo people have been clamouring for the presidency, but this remains elusive ever since the end of the civil war in 1970.

Receiving the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) from the 19 northern states at his Minna Uphill residence in Niger State over the weekend, Babangida charged the Igbos to work for the “promotion of the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.”

“An indivisible Nigeria is very necessary and we must do everything possible to remain as one family though we differ in tribes and tongue,” Babangida told the IDA team led by its President, Chief Chikezie Okezie.

The former military president observed that the Igbos have been able to penetrate all segments of the nation through their business enterprises, urging them to use same acumen “to promote peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians” in whatever they do.

“You have done well to keep Nigeria together,” Babangida said, adding that “the Igbo man is known to have the potentials of traveling far and wide exploring new frontiers and business opportunities.”

Okezie, in his remarks, had told Babangida that the IDA members were in his residence to felicitate with him on his 78th birthday, which was celebrated last month, praying God to “continue to grant him strength and wisdom to offer advice that will help Nigeria solve some of its teething problems.”

He said the former military president’s wise counsel is most needed now to ensure cohesion and propel the country to greater development.