Osibanjo: Nigeria Africa’s Most Attractive Market

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo saturday said Nigeria is Africa’s most attractive market due to its population and enabling business environment.

He therefore called on foreign investors to take advantage of her large market.

Osinbajo has, also, tasked all governors of the federation to emulate Akwa Ibom and take advantage of various business enablers provided by the federal government to improve their economy and create jobs for their youths.

He made the call while inaugurating a 500 tonnes per day flourmill built by the Akwa Ibom State Government under its public private partnership (PPP) model in Okay, Onna Local Government Area (LGA).

Likewise, the vice president inaugurated during his two-day visit to the state a digitised power sub-station in Ekim, Mkpat Enin LGA and Lion Plywood and Timber Factory as part of activities to mark the state’s 32nd anniversary.

At the inauguration of the flourmill, Osinbajo commended the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for its pacesetting role in taking advantage of the federal government’s Ease of Doing Business to industrialise the state.

He commended Emmanuel for his innovative approach to governance, expressing optimism that the plant would boost local agricultural production and provide employment to youths in the area.

He said: “I am told that this mill has capacity for 500 tonnes per day and will employ 1,000 people directly and many other thousands indirectly. I hope that this investment will bring prosperity to Akwa Ibom.”

He, therefore, commended the governor for providing world class infrastructure and for attracting investors to this state, noting that the people of the state “are warm and hospitable and that’s why a lot of investors come here.

“I am from Ogun State, but whenever I think of a second home, I come to Akwa Ibom. I was in this state two years ago to inaugurate the Syringe factory. That was a very thoughtful and fore-sighting project. Today, I am here to commission another even more fore-sighting projects.”

In his remark, Emmanuel said the Kings Flour Mill in addition to being one of the promises of his campaign was strategic because its product would touch the heart of the grassroots and would be used by all classes of people.

He said his administration remained committed to the overall development of the state and not propaganda even as his target remained to ensure that 80 per cent of foods consumed in the state is produced in the state before the end of his administration.

He said the flour mill would also take advantage of the uninterrupted power from the Ekim power sub-station at Mkpat Enin expected to utilise 30 per cent of the 150 MGW produced at Ibom Power Plant.

He explained that the Ekim Power Station “is part of the state government’s Power for All Initiative meant to ensure that the entire state is connected to the national grid and has uninterrupted power by 2021.”

Emmanuel said that political distractions would not discourage him from achieving his set targets for the state and commended Osinbajo for identifying with the state and his commitment to the economic development of the country.

He said: “There are some of us that came into politics, not for selfish interest, but for the interest of the downtrodden. Whoever we know on the face of the earth, wherever our a signature is recognised, wherever our email can be read, our duty to go out and bring those people to come and help us.

“Before now, if someone had to write a project in our university, he had to travel to Lagos before he could do so. But now, that has changed. Before we leave office, all research and academic projects will be carried out here.”