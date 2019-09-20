Recall Men Conference to Hold Sept. 21

There is a need to address the plethora of challenges and the difficulties the 21st Century man faces in the authentic, truthful and realistic way that will enable him find expression and satisfaction in his passion.

In order to set the man on self-discovery and actualisation, the second edition of the highly-rated, city-centre conference for the urbane man, the Recall for Men Conference, will take place on the 21st of September 2019, at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Maximizing Your Hustle’.

According to the Convener of Recall for Men and Chief Coaching Officer at The Yetunde Bernard Company, Mrs Yetunde Bankole-Bernard the theme was selected to help guide participants on navigating social and psychological intricacies in order to achieve all round fulfilment.

She added that The goal is to equip the 21st-century man with valuable and relevant knowledge that helps him adapt and thrive in a dynamic business environment and socio-culturally peculiar society

According to her, the event has two key components, which are the Conference and the Master-classes.

“For the conference, we will focus on lifestyle and relationships, which will be dissected by a panel of discussants. This includes; Richard Mofe Damijo, Bizzle Osikoya and Jorge Maciel through audience-participatory mode, while the Master classes, which is designed to connect, interact and set measurable goals in wealth creation, will be facilitated by seasoned experts who have earned their stripes and distinguished themselves through integrity of purpose in the market place”.

Bankole-Bernard also noted that, “African farmer Mogaji, Eyo Bassey , Olisa Adibua and Eze Ezegozie, will open the vistas into the world of Agriculture, Fintech/E-commerce, Media & Entertainment and Music Gone Global”.