Glo Hailed on CSR Initiative at UNIBEN

Globacom has been commended for presenting its information and communications technology solutions to staff and students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The package, presented in conjunction with global technology company, Huawei, comprised routers for the school and smartphones loaded with Glo data for the five best performing students of the institution.

According to a statement, authorities of the University of Benin and the student beneficiaries of the ICT solutions commended Globacom for its good services in the campus.

Receiving the package, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Ikponwonso Omoruyi, who represented the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faraday Orunwense, commended Globacom for its innovative products and services which he said ensured that most students and staff members of UNIBEN had Glo lines.

He said the ICT package would assist research and learning in the school as well as motivate the students and the staff to continue to give their best in their academic pursuits.

“What you have done will encourage the pursuit of academic excellence and ease the data needs of the university community. The gesture will also strengthen the bond of friendship between Globacom and the University of Benin,” Omoruyi stated.

Promise Ekpo Osaine of the Department of Computer Engineering, who spoke on behalf of the student beneficiaries, said, “I feel amazed, dumbfounded, in fact I don’t know the adjective to describe how I am feeling right now. All through my five years in school, I have never experienced an event such as this where students are rewarded for academic excellence. “All I see is social event. This has really encouraged me in pushing myself further in my academic pursuit and ensuring that I graduate in flying colours. I will encourage those who are not Glo subscribers to join the network”.

Another beneficiary, Kelvin Okoawo of the Department of Business Administration, said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the gifts. “ I only see things of this nature on television and I am glad I am a beneficiary today. I am so happy. Big shout out to Globacom for encouraging me to work harder in my studies”, he declared.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Activation, Mr. Obiora Ezeora, who made the presentation on behalf of the company, thanked the University of Benin officials for the warm reception, and restated Globacom’s commitment to continued improvement in service deliver at the University Benin and environs.